In a heartfelt video shared on social media, the Houston Astros’ newly appointed manager, Joe Espada, conveyed a message of gratitude and excitement to the team’s fans. Espada, visibly honored and humbled by the opportunity, expressed his appreciation for the Astros’ dedicated fan base, emphasizing that the team plays for them.

"Thank you for this love and support," Espada said in the video. "We feed on that energy [...] Love when you guys come to the ballpark and make all that noise."

The video message comes after Astros General Manager Dana Brwon officially introduced Espada as the 20th full-time manager in club history. During the press conference at Minute Maid Park, Espada, adorned with the No. 19 jersey, exchanged words with Brown, who complimented Espada’s 2022 World Series ring.

The transition from Dusty Baker to Joe Espada should be seamless, as he worked under him for the last six years

Having spent the past six years as a bench coach, Joe Espada’s patience was rewarded with the managerial role. He steps into the position, succeeding Dusty Baker, who retired last month after the Houston Astros were eliminated in the American League Championship Series by the Texas Rangers.

Espada, in his introductory remarks, expressed his excitement and gratitude, calling it a dream come true to manage the Astros. The 48-year-old manager acknowledged the significance of the moment and thanked owner Jim Crane and the Crane family for the incredible opportunity.

With the Astros returning most of their key players from the previous season, Espada’s promotion ensures a seamless transition. Having served as the bench coach under A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker, Espada brings a wealth of experience and familiarity with the team.

While he didn’t reveal who would replace him as bench coach, Espada highlighted his front-row experience working with two incredible managers, appreciating their communication and commitment to winning. As the new skipper, Espada is eager to lead the Astros, a team he describes as a very special place.