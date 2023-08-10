After Kevin Brown, the announcer for the Baltimore Orioles, was apparently banned for remarks he made on-air last month, broadcasters from all around Major League Baseball voiced their support for him.

Several broadcasters, including Michael Kay, Gary Cohen, Jason Benetti, Dave O'Brien and Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Michaels used their platforms to voice their support for Brown and dissatisfaction with the Orioles.

On Wednesday, Al Michaels spoke on ESPN's Outside The Lines and offered his opinion on the matter.

“When I heard and read about it, Jeremy, I thought that it was either a joke or there was something much more insidious behind the suspension,” said Michaels. "And now that I realize that it had everything to do with what was said about Tampa Bay and playing the Rays. I agree, there should be a suspension here. They should suspend the doofus that suspended Kevin Brown."

It does appear like Brown will return to the Orioles broadcast booth later this week; he is expected to do so for their game against the Seattle Mariners on August 11.

Al Michaels may be added to the long list of sports media figures who are understandably incensed about the fact that this issue even arose in the first place.

What remarks did Kevin Brown make about the Orioles?

Kevin Brown, who is in his seventh season as a member of the organization's broadcast team, was given an indefinite suspension for some seemingly innocent comments he made on the Orioles' victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to the reports, he made remarks against the Orioles while the team was playing the Rays last month. He discussed the Orioles' prior struggles against the Rays in his opening statement for the game.

Brown then mentioned this year’s victories against the Rays and said:

"The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined."

When Fox News Digital contacted the Orioles for a statement, they sent the outlet to MASN. Fox News Digital requested a statement from the network, but it was not given right away.