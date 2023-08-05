Outfielder David Peralta starred in an intense series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

The Dodgers won 10-5, despite a great effort from the Padres. Peralta played a huge role as the Dodgers came back in the action-packed eighth inning to take the game.

He applauded his teammates mentality:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We never give up. … We play as a team, and, today, that was a really good team win.”

Klein25 @Klein25

pic.twitter.com/EspBgi28kp David Peralta brought a fire and passion that this Dodgers team needed.

Peralta started his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014 and went on play for them for over eight years.

During that time, he won a Silver Slugger and Golden Glove award and also led the NL in triples twice. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle of the 2022 season and signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers ahead of the 2023 campaign.

David Peralta has been a decent addition to the Dodgers, putting up impressive performances. Friday's performance was another such example. The game entered the eighth inning with the Padres in a slender 3-2 lead, when Peralta came at-bat to inspire the comeback with a double to tie the scores.

His teammates then followed suit, going on to score eight runs in the inning to take the game away from the Padres.

David Peralta and fellow outfielder star vs Astros

While David Peralta was the one to bring the energy in the eighth inning and get his team going towards a win, fellow outfielder James Outman also played a huge role for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Outman started the scoring for the Dodgers with his 12th home run of the MLB season to put his team on the board. He was at it again in the seventh inning, scoring an RBI single to keep his team in the game.

Overall, both outfielders put in an impressive shift against the San Diego Padres. The next three games of the series promise to be just as thrilling.