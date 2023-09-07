The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Miami Marlins 11-4 on Wednesday night as deadline day trade acquisition Lance Lynn surrendered three home runs in the fifth inning, bringing his season total to 40 home runs allowed.

Lynn has become the first MLB pitcher since Mike Leake in 2019 to concede 40 or more home runs in a season.

Lynn acknowledged his pitching woes after this disastrous outing.

“It’s just kind of one of those years where they come in bunches,” Lynn said. “It’s been the worst of my career, home-run wise. Bad pitch selection, bad execution. Everything that could go bad has gone bad when they’ve had the opportunity.”

With the Dodgers, Lynn has crossed the 6.0 ERA mark again. Lynn made a promising start following his Dodgers move, giving up just four home runs kn his first four starts. However, his home runs per nine innings are presently at 2.7, even more than it was in Chicago(2.1).

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Lynn is still a good postseason pitching option for the team, despite Lynn's second successive worrisome outing. He said:

"It's just more of seeing that high-end stuff from pitch 1. I think that's something when you're talking about the postseason, it's not about a governor. It's every pitch, every out is important."

White Sox traded Lance Lynn to Dodgers

The Chicago White Sox traded pitcher Lance Lynn to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Bob Nightengale, Lynn was traded to the Dodgers, and LA had the choice to either exercise his $1 million buyout or take up his $18.5 million club option in 2024.

Lynn was first acquired by the White Sox in December 2021. They dealt Dane Dunning and Avery Weems, their No. 5 prospect, to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Lynn.

Lynn was given a two-year, $38 million extension by the White Sox with a club option for 2024 following an All-Star campaign in 2021.