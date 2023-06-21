Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela has been lost for the season due to a left pelvis fracture suffered in a game last week.

Urshela, in his first season with the team, went on the 10-day injured list after hurting himself against the Texas Rangers on June 15. He suffered the injury while running to first base in the opening inning. He appeared to take an overextended step and was in clear discomfort as he reached the bag.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Gio Urshela will be out for the rest of the season with a pelvis fracture, per @JeffFletcherOCR Gio Urshela will be out for the rest of the season with a pelvis fracture, per @JeffFletcherOCR https://t.co/qf9bpzEHPy

Gio Urshela's loss has the Los Angeles Angels scrambling to fill out their infield. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. Oft-injured third baseman Anthony Rendon is also on the 10-day IL after being hit on the wrist by a pitch last week.

Why do the baseball gods hate the Angels? @JeffFletcherOCR Angels free agent signing who actually performs, if not overperformed, from previous season aaaaand...out for seasonWhy do the baseball gods hate the Angels? @TalkinBaseball_ @JeffFletcherOCR Angels free agent signing who actually performs, if not overperformed, from previous season aaaaand...out for seasonWhy do the baseball gods hate the Angels?

Yoshida Enjoyer @Momsahoe466 @TalkinBaseball_ @JeffFletcherOCR That's a shame. I always liked Gio even when he was on the Yankees. I wish him well but he was having a decent year so far. I don't remember a season ever having this much injuries around the entire MLB practically. @TalkinBaseball_ @JeffFletcherOCR That's a shame. I always liked Gio even when he was on the Yankees. I wish him well but he was having a decent year so far. I don't remember a season ever having this much injuries around the entire MLB practically.

Gio Urshela's injury was originally thought to be a hurt hip as he left the stadium on crutches. However, the Los Angeles Angels made the announcement of a far worse trauma. Even though the team initially placed him on the 10-day IL, it was rumored from early on that he may be lost for the season. Those rumors have now become true.

Gio Urshela was traded to the Los Angeles Angels by the Minnesota Twins just weeks after the end of the 2022 season. The Angels are already the fifth team that Urshela has played for in an eight-year MLB career.

StraightTalkSports @StraightTalkSp1 @TalkinBaseball_ @JeffFletcherOCR Rendon and now Gio, who the hell is going to play the left side of the infield @TalkinBaseball_ @JeffFletcherOCR Rendon and now Gio, who the hell is going to play the left side of the infield

The Twins originally acquired Urshela in a multi-player trade that sent Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees. Donaldson has become one of the most reviled players in recent Yankee history since the swap. At least one New York fans would gladly still trade Donaldson for Urshela after the news of his loss for the season.

Gio Urshela's loss not good for Los Angeles Angels

Gio Urshela of the Los Angeles Angels runs to first at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 8.

Urshela had become an important player on an Angels team that began Wednesday five games behind the Rangers in the AL West standings. A .277 career hitter, Urshela was batting .299 with two home runs, 22 runs scored and 24 RBIs through 62 games playing at all the Angels' infield positions other than catcher.

LA Angels (41-34) is looking for its first winning season since 2015 and first playoff appearance since 2014.

