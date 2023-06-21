Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela has been lost for the season due to a left pelvis fracture suffered in a game last week.
Urshela, in his first season with the team, went on the 10-day injured list after hurting himself against the Texas Rangers on June 15. He suffered the injury while running to first base in the opening inning. He appeared to take an overextended step and was in clear discomfort as he reached the bag.
Gio Urshela's loss has the Los Angeles Angels scrambling to fill out their infield. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. Oft-injured third baseman Anthony Rendon is also on the 10-day IL after being hit on the wrist by a pitch last week.
Gio Urshela's injury was originally thought to be a hurt hip as he left the stadium on crutches. However, the Los Angeles Angels made the announcement of a far worse trauma. Even though the team initially placed him on the 10-day IL, it was rumored from early on that he may be lost for the season. Those rumors have now become true.
Gio Urshela was traded to the Los Angeles Angels by the Minnesota Twins just weeks after the end of the 2022 season. The Angels are already the fifth team that Urshela has played for in an eight-year MLB career.
The Twins originally acquired Urshela in a multi-player trade that sent Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees. Donaldson has become one of the most reviled players in recent Yankee history since the swap. At least one New York fans would gladly still trade Donaldson for Urshela after the news of his loss for the season.
Gio Urshela's loss not good for Los Angeles Angels
Urshela had become an important player on an Angels team that began Wednesday five games behind the Rangers in the AL West standings. A .277 career hitter, Urshela was batting .299 with two home runs, 22 runs scored and 24 RBIs through 62 games playing at all the Angels' infield positions other than catcher.
LA Angels (41-34) is looking for its first winning season since 2015 and first playoff appearance since 2014.