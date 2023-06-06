The Los Angeles Angels activated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Rendon was placed on the IL on May 15 due to a left groin strain.

The activation was a nice birthday present for Rendon, with the 33-year-old coming back to the team in time for a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

It is hoped that Rendon's return will help jumpstart an Angels team that has lost seven of its last 10 games, dropping nine games off the pace of the American League West-leading Texas Rangers.

Many Los Angeles Angels fans were excited to hear that Anthony Rendon is ready to take his place back at the hot corner for the team. Many made sure to wish the 11-year MLB veteran a happy birthday in the process.

Anthony Rendon has not been the same player he was before signing a seven-year, $245 million free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

In seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, who drafted Rendon with the sixth overall pick in 2011, he finished in the top-11 of NL MVP voting five times.

Over those seven campaigns, Rendon played over 136 games five times and never played in fewer than 80 games. Now in his fourth season in Anaheim, he has yet to play in more than 58 games in a season.

Los Angeles Angels fans are still hopeful that Anthony Rendon can return to something close to his form with the Nationals someday. In Washington, he hit .290 with 245 doubles, 136 home runs, and 655 RBIs.

In four three-plus years with the Angels, he has hit .259 with 38 doubles, 21 homers, and 109 RBIs in 187 games.

A lot of Angels supporters are just ready to see Rendon gone. A salary anchor on a team that has little chance of re-signing MLB phenom Shohei Ohtani this offseason, Rendon is under contract through the 2026 season.

Anthony Rendon a shadow of what he was in Washington

Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 10, 2023

Rendon was starting to show some of his old self before going on the IL. Through 30 games, he was hitting .301 with four doubles, one homer, and 20 RBIs. He hit just .229 last season and .240 in 2021.

With time playing against the veteran, it'll be interesting to see if he regains his top form.

