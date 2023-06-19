Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is back on the injured list, less than two weeks after he came off the IL.

This time, the oft-injured Rendon was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left wrist contusion suffered when he was hit by a pitch from Nathan Eovaldi of the Texas Rangers on June 15.

The move was made retroactive to June 16. Rendon played in just eight games since coming off the IL as he recovered from a left groin strain over the second half of May and into the first week of June.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Angels PR @LAAngelsPR Today the Angels placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL with a left wrist contusion. Today the Angels placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL with a left wrist contusion.

Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels after the 2019 season. The 33-year-old has played in just 143 of the team's 398 games since leaving the Washington Nationals, where he finished in the top-10 of the National League Most Valuable Player voting four times in seven seasons.

Chris Larson @Bballfansofamer @LAAngelsPR What a terrible contract this has turned out to be. @LAAngelsPR What a terrible contract this has turned out to be.

Clayton @ClaytonnManning @LAAngelsPR Rendon is that coworker that looks for excuses to get out of work. @LAAngelsPR Rendon is that coworker that looks for excuses to get out of work.

Over seven campaigns with the Nationals, Anthony Rendon played over 136 games five times and never played in fewer than 80 games. Now in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Angels, he has yet to play in more than 58 games in a season.

kingsfansince71 @kingsfansince71 @LAAngelsPR Well at least Rendon leads MLB in something @LAAngelsPR Well at least Rendon leads MLB in something

Los Angeles Angels fans have largely given up hope that Anthony Rendon can return to something close to his form with the Nationals someday. In Washington, he hit .290 with 245 doubles, 136 home runs and 655 RBIs.

In four years with the Angels, he has hit .251 with 40 doubles, 21 homers and 110 RBIs in 195 games.

KamenRider @GreenCosmic

It's a joke now



Every year this dude goes on IL @LAAngelsPR BruhIt's a joke nowEvery year this dude goes on IL @LAAngelsPR BruhIt's a joke now Every year this dude goes on IL

LAOCFAN @LAOCFAN @LAAngelsPR I said he would last about 4 to 5 games before he went on the IL again. I was almost on the dot @LAAngelsPR I said he would last about 4 to 5 games before he went on the IL again. I was almost on the dot

A lot of Angels supporters are just ready to see Rendon gone. A salary anchor on a team that has little chance of re-signing MLB phenom Shohei Ohtani this offseason, Rendon is under contract through the 2026 season.

Crash_Override @crashx55 @LAAngelsPR Only 3 more seasons left on his contract too. @LAAngelsPR Only 3 more seasons left on his contract too.

With Los Angeles Angels, Anthony Rendon but a shadow of what he was in Washington

Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 10, 2023

Rendon was starting to show some of his old self before going on the IL in May. Through 30 games up to May 13, he was hitting .301 with four doubles, one homer and 20 RBIs. He hit just .229 last season and .240 in 2021.

However, Rendon was woeful in his eight games between IL stints. In 30 at-bats between June 6-15, he hit .067 with no homers, two runs scored and one RBI.

Poll : 0 votes