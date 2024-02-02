"Making some L moves" "Thank god he was so bad omfg" - Fans aim brutal jibe at Oakland A's after Ross Stripling's signing from Giants

On Friday, February 2, 2024, MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that Oakland Athletics signed right-hander Ross Stripling from the San Francisco Giants. Stripling joined the Giants back in 2022 on a two-year deal worth $25 million. However, it seems the Giants thought it was the right time to part ways with the pitcher after just one year of their partnership.

Stripling, 34, has previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays before he joined the Giants in 2022. However, in August 2023, he was sent to the Giants' injured list. In the 2023 season, he had a 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA and served 20 dingers in 89 innings in 22 appearances. He got his All-Star game call-up in 2018, during his time with Dodgers.

ESPN's Passan reported that a trade move has taken place between the Oakland A's and Giants. The A's acquired Stripling in exchange for prospect outfielder Jonah Cox, who moved to the other side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Following the announcement of this deal, there has been a wave of reactions from fans. Not many are pleased with the signing of the right-arm pitcher as they aimed brutal jibes at the Oakland A's for this deal:

"Lmao A’s making some L moves" wrote one fan.

Another fan said, "Thank God Stripling was so bad omfg."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ross Stripling set to be the highest-paid player on A's roster following the trade move from the Giants

Former Dodgers All-Star Ross Stripling is set to become the Oakland Athletics' highest-paid player after joining them on a trade move from the Giants. The 34-year-old RHP is set to receive $12.5 million in 2024. However, out of the $12.5 million, the Giants are set to pay around $3.25 million. Thus Oakland is going to only pay the rest of the $9.25 million.

The A's have been closing on a few of the former Giants' stars in recent time. Stripling is the second name added to that list in recent times. The team has also recently signed Alex Wood, who reportedly earns around $8.5 million, which is now the second-highest salary on their roster.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.