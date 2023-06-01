Former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, isn't happy with the Dodgers' decision to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence after initially dropping them off their Pride Night invitee list.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were subjected to immense criticism when they publicized their decision to drop the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a prominent group of trans nuns, from the list of invitees.

In the aftermath of the backlash, they decided to re-invite the group to their 10th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16. However, their subsequent decision to publicly apologize and re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was also not received well by some.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The group is known to mock Catholicism through their acts, as a result, many Catholics were not happy with the Dodgers' decision. Neither was Mike Pence, who, despite not practicing Catholicism anymore, still regards himself as a “born-again, evangelical Catholic.”

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Mike Pence penned down his high disapproval of the L.A. Dodgers' decision to reinvite the group to the event.

Mike Pence @Mike_Pence Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive. Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive. Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive... The MLB should not be apologizing to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, they should be apologizing to Catholics across America. America’s pastime should respect the faith of every American no matter what." - Pence wrote in the post.

The former Vice President believes that the Dodgers and MLB should apologize to the nation for giving a platform to a group that disregards Catholicism.

Why did the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence receive disapproval from Mike Pence?

Vice President Mike Pence, bottom, watches the opening ceremony with Kim Yo Jong, top right, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong U, atf the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Patrick Semansky - Pool /Getty Images)

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are not openly anti-Catholic. However, they have a website tagline that states: "Go forth and sin some more," mocking Jesus Christ's words directed at a woman who was caught in adultery.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were established in San Francisco in 1979. They are self-acclaimed "order of 21st-century nuns". They use camp, drag and humor to spread joy, challenge stereotypes and promote diversity and tolerance within their communities.

Growing up, Mike Pence was closely associated with Catholicism. In June 2017, while attending the annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, the 63-year-old described Catholic hymns and liturgies as anthems of his youth. Pence also worked as a parish youth minister and attended a parochial school where "at least one of his teachers hoped that he would become a priest."

Even though he is no longer a practicing Catholic, Pence has high regard for the faith and finds it hard to tolerate those who mock it.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes