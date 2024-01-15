"Mine was much stickier than yours" - When Trevor Bauer got roasted by Astros broadcasters over cryptic social media posts

Back in May of last year, Houston Astros broadcasters Todd Kalas and Geoff Blum shared a light hearted moment on air that left fans impressed after the former had caught a foul ball. Their on-air exchange was targeted at former MLB All-Star Trevor Bauer and his allegations against the Astros in 2018.

Todd Kalas just completed his seventh season as the play-by-play commentator for the Astros while former Houston signing Geoff Blum served as the color commentator for the 2023 season. During a game against the Los Angeles Angels, Kalas caught a foul ball that reached the commentary booth.

A lighthearted exchange followed between the pair, as Blum reminded his colleague that even he had experience in catching foul balls cleanly. But he made a point about it saying that the ball he caught was stickier than the one in Kalas' hand then.

"Mine was much stickier than yours," Blum said.

When asked by Kalas if Blum remembered who was pitching on the night, the latter responded with Trevor Bauer's name. He was trying to insinuate that Bauer had used sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball, something that is banned as per the MLB rules.

Astros broadcasters got one back on Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer doesn't have a good relationship with the Houston Astros. In 2018, the pitcher had publicly called out the Astros management by saying that they doctored baseballs and the pitchers had the ability to generate a better spin.

"If only there was just a really quick way to increase spin rate," Bauer tweeted, "Like what if you could trade for a player knowing that you could bump his spin rate a couple hundred rpm overnight ... Imagine the steals you could get on the trade market! If only that existed."

Unfortunately for Bauer, his career trajectory was marred with controversies instead, as he faced a 194-game suspension from the MLB on grounds of domestic violence and sexual assault allegations.

