Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a different team for the first time since he initially entered the Major League Baseball in 2018 when his one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels ends at the end of the current campaign. A lot of speculations around Ohtani's trade have been made.

With the two-way superstar, being largely regarded as the finest player of the contemporary era, MLB analyst Jared Carrabis believes:

"Shohei Ohtani should demand a trade tomorrow morning."

Carrabis also spoke about the chances that the Angels would trade Ohtani before the deadline.

"First of all, the Angels ain’t trading Ohtani. Second of all, it would be very funny if the Yankees decimated their farm system for three months of Ohtani just to lose him in free agency."

Can the Yankees go all-in for Shohei Ohtani?

The New York Yankees are a potential team that has no qualms about spending big money. Unlike their Queens rivals, they still have a chance to make the playoffs and might be able to afford the rumored $500 million that Ohtani is asking for. The question remains whether the Yankees should go all-in for Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline.

The cost-benefit analysis for each team will ultimately determine whether to trade for Shohei Ohtani. Any team's lineup and rotation would benefit greatly from acquiring him, but it also necessitates a large commitment in terms of potential and future financial expenditures.

With several teams reportedly interested in Ohtani, the Shohei Ohtani trade rumours have generated excitement around MLB. Ohtani's profile as one of baseball's most outstanding talents would undoubtedly result in hefty trade packages if the Angels do decide to make him available.

Ohtani's future is still up in the air as the trade deadline draws near, but one thing is certain: Getting him would be a game-changer for any team willing to pay the price.

