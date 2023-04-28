New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. Although this often has benefits, it can sometimes lead to his teammates feeling pretty crumby.

Gerrit Cole has been with the Yankees ever since he signed a nine-year contract worth $924 million ahead of the 2020 season. Since then, he has compiled a record of 41-19, 638 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.10 over the course of about 500 innings.

With a groundball rate of about 49%, part of the reason that Cole is able to be so successful is that he demands the most from the players behind him. However, Cole's gesture during a recent game has not impressed observers.

During the third inning of the Yankees' game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park on April 27, Rangers hitter Marcus Semien hit a 0-1 delivery from Cole hard into left field.

Left fielder Aaron Hicks, who has been in-and-out of the lineup this season, dove forward but bobbled the ball. This allowed Semien to reach second base. Although the play was not charged for an error, Cole could be seen visibly rolling his eyes at his teammate's misplay.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Some people are gonna call Gerrit Cole a horrible teammate and a whiny, entitled bitch for reacting like this. I know I won’t do that. That’s not how I personally feel. But I know some folks certainly will feel that way and will say those things. Not me. Some people are gonna call Gerrit Cole a horrible teammate and a whiny, entitled bitch for reacting like this. I know I won’t do that. That’s not how I personally feel. But I know some folks certainly will feel that way and will say those things. Not me. https://t.co/NgccMphoNo

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis, in his typical fashion, used sarcasm to take aim at Cole's antics. He posted a video listing off a plethora of negative attributes about Cole, while claiming not to believe them.

Gerrit Cole is no stranger to fiery exchanges. Last season, during their opening day set against the Boston Red Sox, Cole became furious as comedian Billy Crystal's ceremonial first pitch delayed the game by just minutes. Moreover, Cole became imbued in an offseason spat with Alek Manoah after the Toronto Blue Jays starter labeled him a "cheater."

Gerrit Cole's eyeroll is the last thing that Aaron Hicks needs

If there is any player in the league who needs the support of his teammates, it is Aaron Hicks. Despite still being under a seven-year, $70 million contract, New York Yankees fans have treated Hicks with a lot of disdain after the 33-year old has only managed to hit .147 this season.

Things got so bad that Hicks even complained to Yankees manager Aaron Boone about playing time. Although the play in question was frustrating, Gerrit Cole needs to remember how important it is to support your teammates.

