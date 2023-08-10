On Wednesday night, Michael Lorenzen made history during the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Washington Nationals. Lorenzen's no-hitter against the Nationals left MLB fans speechless and full of admiration.

Social media was abuzz with excitement as fans from all corners of the baseball world lauded Lorenzen's incredible performance on the mound.

Amid the euphoria, one fan's playful comment, "Forever a Phillies legend now," captured the lighthearted spirit of the moment, drawing humor from the unexpected brilliance of Lorenzen's feat.

Vovchanchyn In Versace @cad_chamberlain @TalkinBaseball_ hes forever a phillies legend now. gotta love baseball

Another fan's sentiment echoed the prevailing disbelief many had, stating, "And ppl were doubting him being an allstar," showcasing how Lorenzen's standout performance has silenced any skepticism about his elite abilities.

Mattie48TNT @Mattie48TNT @TalkinBaseball_ Wow and ppl were doubting him being an allstar

Here's what other fans are saying on Twitter:

The Skippers View @TheSkippersView @TalkinBaseball_ Please refer to him as All-Star Michael Lorenzen. He deserves it after all the hate he got !

Rob Manfred Commissioner of MLB (Parody) @rob_manfredjr @TalkinBaseball_ Congrats Michael! Everyone here at the MLB offices are proud of you.

George Jarjour @GeorgeOnTap @TalkinBaseball_ UMP really gave him a big strike zone on that 2nd out

Deb @dmoore808 @TalkinBaseball_ What a night for baseball for Philadelphia @Phillies

Stephen Tosh @anotherTosh @TalkinBaseball_ Just an unreal night at CBP!!!

yankees fan (masochist) @cashmoney69420 @TalkinBaseball_ i would like to formally apologize to Michael Lorenzen for doubting that he was worthy of an all-star selection this season.

Justin Vasari @SincerelyNotMe3 @TalkinBaseball_ I NEED A LIFETINE CONTRACT FOR JIM NOW

Michael Lorenzen's MLB Career

Michael Lorenzen etched his name into baseball history on Aug. 9, with an unforgettable no-hitter against the Washington Nationals in a stunning display of skill and determination. Lorenzen delivered a performance that will be remembered by fans for years to come in his first start at Citizens Bank Park as a Philadelphia Phillies player.

Lorenzen's career in Major League Baseball has been nothing short of remarkable. After being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010, his path eventually led him to the Cincinnati Reds in the 2013 MLB Draft. Lorenzen's abilities as a pitcher and outfielder earned him a reputation as a valuable player on the field.

Lorenzen joined the Phillies in 2023 after playing for the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers. The trade to the Phillies just before the season's trade deadline was a watershed moment in his career, laying the groundwork for his historic no-hitter.

Lorenzen's masterful performance against the Nationals demonstrated his unwavering focus and skill, providing the Phillies and their fans with a moment of pure magic.