Shota Imanaga may not be getting the headlines that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting, but he is going to be an impact pitcher for an MLB team next season. After officially posting just like Yamamoto, Imanaga shot to the top of many teams' to-do lists this offseason.

Shota Imanaga does regrest not being able to secure an NBL championship for the Yokohama Baystars, but he is ready to take on a bigger challenge. Many NBL stars follow the same path.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The pitcher recently revealed his reasoning for leaving Japan despite the lack of a championship he so desired. Imanaga said via Yakyu Cosmopolitan on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to bring home a championship to Yokohama during my time here. I’m taking on the MLB challenge because I want to change as a person and prove to myself that I can do this.”

The ace had a stellar year, but the Hanshin Tigers were the team who captured the title. Assuming he stays in the MLB, that means that the pitcher will have to win a World Series rather than an NBL title.

Where is Shota Imanaga going to sign?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is understandably going to be the top target of the pitching market. However, teams that miss out or can't afford him will likely be looking at Shota Imanaga.

Shota Imanaga is a top target

The Japanese pitcher has been excellent, and he's considered one of the top targets this year. The pitching class is deep, and Imanaga is a reason for that.

Teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are always looking to add to their pitching staffs. Yamamoto may not be someone they want since they have top-end pitchers and need cheaper depth more than anything, so this pitcher is an excellent target.

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks are teams that could be looking as well. They're on the rise and could add a few pieces to take that next step, and the former NBL star is a prime example of that.