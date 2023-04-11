The San Diego Padres made a splash in August 2022 when they traded for Juan Soto, one of the most promising young talents in Major League Baseball. However, according to an MLB insider, the Padres might face a tough battle to extend Soto on a long-term contract when he becomes a free agent in 2025.

Soto, who was just 23 years old at the time of the trade, has already established himself as one of the best hitters in the game. In his first three seasons with the Washington Nationals, he batted .295 with 85 home runs and 251 RBIs, earning two All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger award while also helping them to the World Series in 2019.

The Padres, who struggled to stay in contention in the NL West in 2022, saw Juan Soto as the missing piece that could help them compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. They traded four top prospects, including shortstop CJ Abrams and pitcher MacKenzie Gore, to acquire him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Juan Soto signed a one-year, $35 million contract with the Padres in January 2023, avoiding arbitration. However, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Padres might have a hard time convincing Soto to stay with them beyond 2025.

Speaking on last night's MLB Central show, Jon Heyman said:

"This one is going to be tough for them."

Heyman pointed out that the Padres already have a number of high-priced contracts on their books, including Manny Machado ($350 million), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($340 million), and Xander Bogaerts ($280 million). Adding Soto to that list could make it difficult for the team to maintain a competitive payroll in the future.

"This is a guy who's 24 years old and the reason he's going to be such a great free agent two years from now is that age," added Heyman, who predicts a huge battle for the Padres to retain Soto on their roster.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



#MLBCentral | @JonHeyman Will Juan Soto be added to the Padres' list of stars under long-term contracts? Will Juan Soto be added to the Padres' list of stars under long-term contracts? 💰#MLBCentral | @JonHeyman https://t.co/HGefY262cN

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN.

The San Diego Padres will do everything they can to keep Juan Soto beyond his current contract

Despite the pessimistic outlook by many in the MLB community, the San Diego Padres have plenty of time to work out a deal with Juan Soto before he hits free agency. They have two seasons to convince him that San Diego is where he wants to be for the long haul. Only time will tell whether they'll be successful in doing so.

Poll : 0 votes