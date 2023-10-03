The playoffs have kickstarted and the New York Yankees failed to reserve a berth as the 2023 season for the club was not a fortunate one. Yankees postseason hopes dwindled and crashed following several injuries that plagued the team's roster. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner could not digest the below-average performance of a team that had been a part of the playoffs for the past 6 years, especially when the team made it to the AL Championship series in the previous season.

Because of an underwhelming season, Steinbrenner told the press that the club would be investigated for intricacies throughout the hierarchy, that too by an outside firm. He planned to carry forward an audit of the club's analytics department.

“We’re going to take a very deep dive into everything we’re doing. We’re looking to bring in possibly an outside company to really take a look at the analytics side of what we do. Baseball operations in general. We’re going to have some very frank conversations with each other. This year was obviously unacceptable.”

MLB insider Bob Klapisch had earlier reported that Steinbrenner hired an unnamed company to audit the analytics department of the club. However, new reports suggest that Hal's words have been misinterpreted and that he never said an audit would take place. "Steinbrenner never said that would happen," reported MLB insider Andy Martino.

According to Martino, Steinbrenner never planned to evaluate the numbers of the club in the first place. Andy reported that owner Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone will gather in Tampa for a meeting along with other high-ranking officers of the front office to decide the club's future. However, no outside consultants will join the meeting as it was never meant to happen.

Hal Steinbrenner more involved in the Yankees' operations division

Andy Martino shared the fact that Steinbrenner is not happy about the Yankees' unfortunate season and he is indulging himself more in the club's operations.

"Overall, Steinbrenner is more involved in the club’s operations than he was earlier in his tenure as managing general partner, and he will demand improvements after a year that left him unhappy. But he never said that consultants were coming in as part of that process, because that was never planned."

The Bronx Bombers need to bounce back from the unpleasant season that was wreaked by injuries. Now that Steinbrenner is on the wheel, we could expect some major change in the club's future.