Los Angeles Dodgers signing Shohei Ohtani has sent shockwaves through the baseball world, as the numbers presented in the deal are humongous—more than any other player has ever received in the sport. However, 'the Sho' choosing the Dodgers is a result of two factors, per an MLB Insider.

The Dodgers signing Shohei Ohtani is not just about the numbers presented in the deal; it has more to do with the environment the Japanese sensation will play in along with their recent record. This is as per MLB Insider Jon Heyman, who opened up about the bumper deal.

"It's not always about the money. I think the Dodgers were the favorite all along," Heyman said. "Because of two things: geography, number one. Number two, they are the most consistent winning team in Major League Baseball. Look at the record."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it's those two things," Heyman added. "I've heard he loves Southern California. What's not to love?"

Shohei Ohtani dwarfed almost all other North American sports contracts with his mega 10-year, $700 million deal with the team that was billed to be the favorites heading into the offseason and his free agency. The Dodgers' roster has received a significant boost after being eliminated early in the playoffs again this season.

Looking at the possible reasons why Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers

The obvious reason was that the two-way star preferred to remain in a friendly environment. Even though he is still playing in the league's second-largest market, he has a sense of familiarity with the city and neighborhood after his stint with the Angels.

Moreover, the Los Angeles Dodgers are arguably the best regular-season team in the MLB since 2010. They have won a highly competitive NL West 10 out of the 11 times. However, that hasn't translated into postseason success, and this year they were ousted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the divisional round.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.