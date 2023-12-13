For Cody Bellinger, 2023 had a lot of net positives. It is for this reason that the highly valued free agent is not turning his back on the team which decided to give him a second look.

A 4th round Dodgers draft pick in 2013, Bellinger hit 39 home runs and 97 RBIs in his freshman 2017 season to win the NL Rookie of the Year. Two years later, Bellinger hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBIs to capture the NL MVP. However, he was released by the Dodgers after hitting just .193 across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Wayward and disgraced, many wondered if the Arizona-native would ever regain his foothold among the most feared hitters in the league. Eventually, he agreed to come to Chicago under a one-year, $17.5 million contract with an option for 2024.

"A 420 foot home run for Cody Bellinger to tie it up against the Dodgers" - FOX

It was not long before Chicago Cubs fans got a taste of the vintage Cody Bellinger. In a rebound campaign, the 27-year old registered a career-high .307 average to complement his 26 home runs, 29 doubles, and 97 RBIs.

When his contract expired at the end of the season, Cody Bellinger declined his option for the 2024 season, becoming a free agent. With both the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants firmly in the conversation, at least one MLB analyst is not so sure Bellinger won't be going back to Wrigley.

In a recent appearance on the MLB Network, Cubs beat writer Sahadev Sharma commented on Bellinger's free agency situation. According to Sharma, the likelihood of the 2023 Silver Slugger returning is bigger than some might think.

""I think both sides would love a reunion." @sahadevsharma speaks on the likelihood Cody Bellinger re-signs with the Cubs and which areas the organization will look to address this offseason" - MLB Network

Sharma touched on the team's relative pitching challenges, as well as their apparent reluctance to bring on any new names like Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Additionally, Sharma touched on Bellinger's popularity in Chicago and the fact that many of his teammates would like to have him back.

Cody Bellinger holds all the cards in talks with Cubs

At this point last year, Bellinger had not proven that he was able to rebound. After a season that put any lingering doubts to rest, Bellinger knows that he holds the upper hands in any potential contract negotations. Whether that be with the Cubs or Toronto Blue Jays, Bellinger's agent Scott Boras is sure to spin a good deal for his man.

