Noah Syndergaard continues to struggle in 2023. The righty pitcher had arguably his worst outing of the season on Wednesday, giving up five runs, seven hits and two walks and three home runs against the Washington Nationals.

Snydergaard recorded his fourth loss of the season during the 10-6 loss to the Nationals. Snydergaard made his feelings clear after the defeat stating that he would give up his "hypothetical first born" to return to his early-career form.

MLB radio host Gregg Giannotti, known as Gio, was critical of the Dodgers pitcher after his recent implosion on the mound.

"What’s the old you, pitching one inning in two years and acting like some sort of God?"

"Noah Syndergaard says he would give up his first-born child to pitch like he used to, and Gio has one question about that: 'What’s the old you, pitching one inning in two years and acting like some sort of God?'" - WFAN Sports Radio

Gio was speaking on WFAN and made his feelings on Syndergaard clear.

Syndergaard gave up a season-high three home runs in one game, and that was before the end of the fifth inning. Keibert Ruiz, CJ Abrams and Jeimer Candelario all recorded home runs at Dodger Stadium.

The 30-year-old was worked by a Washington Nationals offense that currently ranks 22nd in runs (240), 28th in home runs (44) and 19th in OPS (.720).

Noah Syndergaard was recently signed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers felt Syndergaard was worth at least $13 million a year when they signed him to a one-year contract in December. The goal was to improve a rotation that had lost Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney over the offseason.

Snydergaard, however, has become a liability to an organization that has one of the best pitching staffs in the country.

"Rough day for Noah Syndergaard" - Barstool Baseball

The former All-Star's ERA has jumped to 6.54 after conceeding five more runs against the Nationals. He has a 1.39 WHIP and opposing hitters have a .302 average against him. He dropped to 1-4 on the season and has given up four home runs and 11 runs in his past two starts.

Pitching has been a major concern for a Los Angeles Dodgers organization that was expected to be contenders this season. Expect the club to make some big moves during the trade deadline, especially on the defensive front.

