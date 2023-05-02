Monday's double header between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves witnessed Mets hitter Daniel Vogelbach's new unique braided hairdo.

It seems like the change has helped his luck at the plate. In Monday's doubleheader, Vogelbach went 2 for 6 along with two RBIs, two walks and a double. His RBI helped the Mets win 5-3 against the Braves.

On Monday, SportsNet New York Mets' official Twitter page posted a picture of Vogelbach's new hairdo for the match.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Daniel Vogelbach is debuting a new hairdo today Daniel Vogelbach is debuting a new hairdo today https://t.co/kWvv8BuNEV

"Daniel Vogelbach is debuting a new hairdo today" - @SNY _Mets posted on Twitter.

It seemed like MLB Twitter fans were ready to roast Vogelbach for his new hairdo. They projected extreme criticism towards him and made fun of him. Some thought he was focusing on everything except the game now, while others thought that everything was futile unless his performance on the field improved.

Keane @kranepool @SNY_Mets see what happens when you have too much time off @SNY_Mets see what happens when you have too much time off

"see what happens when you have too much time off" - one fan said.

Padre @shitheadfan @SNY_Mets This haircut reminds me of the entire Mets fanbase @SNY_Mets This haircut reminds me of the entire Mets fanbase

"This haircut reminds me of the entire Mets fanbase" - pointed out another.

"Did he lose a bet or something?" - said one.

"He looks ridiculous." - commented another.

"Can he debut a few hits?" - demanded one fan.

TJDelli @TimDelligatti @SNY_Mets He should be debuting a new way to hit the damn ball @SNY_Mets He should be debuting a new way to hit the damn ball

"He should be debuting a new way to hit the damn ball" - said one angrily.

Ralph Echtinaw @hoopmatch @SNY_Mets It reminds me of a dad trying to look cool and his daughter dying of embarrassment. @SNY_Mets It reminds me of a dad trying to look cool and his daughter dying of embarrassment.

"It reminds me of a dad trying to look cool and his daughter dying of embarrassment." - said another.

Marianna @momof2boys99 @SNY_Mets If it helps him hit.. It’s fine by me regardless how awful it looks … @SNY_Mets If it helps him hit.. It’s fine by me regardless how awful it looks …

"If it helps him hit.. It’s fine by me regardless how awful it looks …" - commented one.

"I don't care. Just hit and get on base." - said another.

"He should be arrested." - demanded an angry fan.

Will Daniel Vogelbach's new hairstyle luck streak continue?

Daniel Vogelbach #32 of the New York Mets strikes out in the seventh inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

Vogelbach's debut hairdo has caused quite a stir, but coincidentally it proved to be lucky for the Mets and Vogelbach. The Mets are gearing up to meet the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday for a three-game series at Comerica Park. It also marks the season debut of Justin Verlander and Max Sherzer. Verlander has revived from his injury and is ready to hit the field for the New York Mets.

