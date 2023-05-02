Monday's double header between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves witnessed Mets hitter Daniel Vogelbach's new unique braided hairdo.
It seems like the change has helped his luck at the plate. In Monday's doubleheader, Vogelbach went 2 for 6 along with two RBIs, two walks and a double. His RBI helped the Mets win 5-3 against the Braves.
On Monday, SportsNet New York Mets' official Twitter page posted a picture of Vogelbach's new hairdo for the match.
"Daniel Vogelbach is debuting a new hairdo today" - @SNY _Mets posted on Twitter.
It seemed like MLB Twitter fans were ready to roast Vogelbach for his new hairdo. They projected extreme criticism towards him and made fun of him. Some thought he was focusing on everything except the game now, while others thought that everything was futile unless his performance on the field improved.
"see what happens when you have too much time off" - one fan said.
"This haircut reminds me of the entire Mets fanbase" - pointed out another.
"Did he lose a bet or something?" - said one.
"He looks ridiculous." - commented another.
"Can he debut a few hits?" - demanded one fan.
"He should be debuting a new way to hit the damn ball" - said one angrily.
"It reminds me of a dad trying to look cool and his daughter dying of embarrassment." - said another.
"If it helps him hit.. It’s fine by me regardless how awful it looks …" - commented one.
"I don't care. Just hit and get on base." - said another.
"He should be arrested." - demanded an angry fan.
Will Daniel Vogelbach's new hairstyle luck streak continue?
Vogelbach's debut hairdo has caused quite a stir, but coincidentally it proved to be lucky for the Mets and Vogelbach. The Mets are gearing up to meet the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday for a three-game series at Comerica Park. It also marks the season debut of Justin Verlander and Max Sherzer. Verlander has revived from his injury and is ready to hit the field for the New York Mets.