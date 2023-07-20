Pitcher Carlos Rodon may be regretting his reaction after receìving some backlash from visiting fans in Anaheim. The New York Yankees' latest addition has been with the Bronx Bombers for less than seven months and is already making enemies.

After a difficult second inning, Rodon was seen blowing a provocative kiss to the Yankees fans. The All-Star pitcher was walking back to the dugout when he was captured on camera making the gesture.

It was a rough game for Rodon who didn't do a very good job of hiding his emotions. Speaking to the media after the 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, he conceeded that he showed his frustrations after the poor outing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was just angry with myself and blew a kiss."

Rodon admitted that it may have been wiser "not to give a reaction" to the aggravated fans in the stands.

"Carlos Rodon blows a kiss to Yankees fans chirping him" - Talkin' Baseball

Yesterday was just his third start for the club and he seems to be struggling to adjust to his new team. He managed to complete just 4.1 innings, giving up six earned runs, two home runs, five walks and four hits.

Overall, Rodon is 0-3 on the year and his ERA has balloned to 7.36. He has recorded just 11 strikeouts over 14.1 innings and his 1.43 WHIP is the second highest amongst all Yankees starters behind only Luis Severino.

Carlos Rodon was selected for the All-Star Game in both the 2021 and 2022 season

Carlos Rodon of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium

There were high hopes for Rodon when the New York Yankees signed the powerful lefty to a six-year, $162 million contract prior to the 2023 season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks “Yeah I blew a kiss. I guess it was the best reaction I could give. But better not to give a reaction I guess.” -Carlos Rodón pic.twitter.com/fWZ54os4s7

"'Yeah I blew a kiss. I guess it was the best reaction I could give. But better not to give a reaction I guess.' - Carlos Rodón"

Rodon was regarded as one of the top pitchers in this year's free agent class with several teams interested in signing the 2022 All-Star.

Last season with the San Francisco Giants, Rodon finished with a 14-8 record and 2.88 ERA over 31 starts. He pitched 178 innings and finished with 237 strikeouts.

Prior to his season in the Bay Area, Rodon had a successful spell with the Chicago White Sox. The Southsiders drafted him as the third overall pick in 2014. He went on to finish with a 42-38 record and will always be fondly remembered by White Sox fans for his memorable no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in 2021.

Yankees fans can be demanding and will expect better from Carlos Rodon in the coming weeks, both on and off the mound.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence