New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, who has been one of the more dependable members of the team this season, imploded in a 15-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Cortes, who has sported an ERA of 3.49 heading into the series finale against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, saw that earned runs average balloon to 4.91 as the hosts took batting practice in the lopsided contest.
The current Yankees No. 2 starter allowed seven earned runs on five hits and four walks over 4-2/3 innings. While he struck out seven, he also allowed three home runs — including a grand slam to Rangers third baseman Josh Jung.
The seven earned runs and three home runs allowed tied career highs for the six-year MLB veteran.
After the game, Nestor Cortes, the New York Yankees' second-most reliable starter after staff ace Gerrit Cole, told reporters:
"Wasn't commanding the fastball well today. That's where I got into trouble. The grand slam put us down early. It was tough today to find the fastball. When you don't have your fastball... it's difficult to pitch."
Nestor Cortes' ERA has been on the rise since he allowed one earned run over five innings in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in his first start of the season on April 3.
He gave up two earned runs in each of his next two starts, then three in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 20.
Cortes allowed four runs — though three were earned — in a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in his previous start on April 25.
And then it all fell apart on Sunday.
Bad days happen. Not every New York Yankees fan was ready to cut loose from Nestor Cortes after Sunday's tremendous setback. Given that the Yankee offense scored just two runs, Cortes and his relievers could've given up a dozen fewer runs and New York still would have lost.
Most Yankees fans are giving up hope as the team sunk into a last-place tie with the Boston Red Sox at the bottom of the American League East. New York and Boston are each 15-14 at weekend's end, eight games out of first place.
Nestor Cortes will live to pitch again for the New York Yankees
The news didn't get any better for Cortes, as his next turn to pitch comes against the best team in the MLB. The Yankees will have a weekend road series at the Tampa Bay Rays beginning next Friday.