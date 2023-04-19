Shohei Ohtani feels comfortable playing against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The superstar smashed a no-doubt home run in the first innings on Tuesday night.

After the game, Ohtani was asked how much he enjoys playing at Yankee Stadium. His answer will excite some Bronx Bombers fans, given his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ohtani seems to enjoy everything about Yankee Stadium. He noted how beautiful the field is and how passionate the fans are. He said he looks forward to playing there as he has a lot of fun.

When he plays against the Yankees, Ohtani shines. He has eight home runs and 13 hits in 18 games. He's not joking when he claims he's excited to play against them.

"Brian Cashman, you know what to do" one fan tweeted.

"Angels fans are nervous lol" another fan tweeted.

Tanner @sominboy27 @MLBONFOX @DeeshaThosar If the yankees sign him, he will be the first billion dollar athlete @MLBONFOX @DeeshaThosar If the yankees sign him, he will be the first billion dollar athlete

New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier to hear that Shohei Ohtani loves playing at their stadium. It gives them hope that he'll be a future Yankee.

Mark @rigdoctormark @MLBONFOX @DeeshaThosar Could you imagine Judge and Ohtani in the same line up? Wowzer! @MLBONFOX @DeeshaThosar Could you imagine Judge and Ohtani in the same line up? Wowzer!

maxhunt27 @maxhunt27 @MLBONFOX @DeeshaThosar Well why don’t you come try it 81+ times a year @MLBONFOX @DeeshaThosar Well why don’t you come try it 81+ times a year

Ohtani on the Yankees would be a sight to see. Imagine seeing Ohtani and Aaron Judge back-to-back in the batting lineup. It would be a scary power duo that many opposing pitchers wouldn't be too excited to face.

Shohei Ohtani to the New York Yankees would be huge

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have captivated baseball fans worldwide. Both were equally deserving of the American League MVP Award last year, but it boiled down to Judge's historic season at the plate.

It was wild to see these two guys go at it all season. It was almost as if neither player could make a mistake on the diamond. It truly made the 2022 season memorable.

As Ohtani is in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels, it's no secret that teams are preparing to go after the superstar. Expect the Yankees to be loud in their commitment to trying to sign Ohtani.

He would pair well with Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton. He'd also pair well with their starting rotation, which includes Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon. Rodon is yet to make his debut as he's working his way back to being healthy.

Expect the New York Yankees to pursue Ohtani aggressively in the offseason.

