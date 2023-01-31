The New York Yankees' new assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson is taking a "less is more" approach to outfielder Aaron Judge.

"I don't think I'm going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much," Wilkerson said on Monday.

Aaron Judge won the American League Most Valuable Player award after setting a new AL home run record with 62 round-trippers last season. He nearly won the Triple Crown while leading the New York Yankees to the AL East championship, but nearly flatlined in the playoffs with just five hits in 36 postseason at-bats.

While most Yankees fans agree that Wilkerson should leave Judge alone in the regular season, several also think that a postseason tweak or two would be a good idea.

Judge did club two homers and had four total hits in the New York Yankees' AL Division Series win against the Cleveland Guardians, but mustered up just one single in 16 AL Championship Series at-bats as the Yankees were swept by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.

The postseason has long been a troublesome time for Judge. The seven-year big-league veteran has just a .211 batting average over 12 playoff series since 2017.

For whatever Wilkerson, a former major-league outfielder himself, does to perhaps improve Judge's October and November numbers, there isn't much he will have to do from April through September. In the regular season, Judge is hitting .284 with 220 home runs and 497 RBI. Last season, he led the league with 131 RBIs in addition to his record 62 homers. His .311 batting average was the best of his career, finishing just five points behind Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez for the AL batting title.

However, according to many New York Yankees fans, there are other players with whom Wilkerson can spend more time in the regular season.

Aaron Judge has been a shell of himself in postseason for New York Yankees

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout after striking out

Aaron Judge's postseason dropoff for the Yankees has practically become an October tradition in the Bronx. Only in 2018 did just carry his regular-season production into the playoffs. That season, Judge hit .421 with three home runs over two playoff series against the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox. Judge has also struck out 66 times in 171 postseason at-bats, with 13 total playoff homers.

