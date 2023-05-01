The dilemma concerning New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's injured right hip continues. Judge was scheduled to take batting practice on Monday after word that the sore hip was feeling better, but that was canceled.

Now, there is a greater feeling in the Yankees camp that the American League's single-season home run king will be forced into making a trip to the injured list.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge: “I think Aaron's being realistic. He understands what's at stake and that it's important. So we're having real conversations. I don't want to close the door on (him) if he's ready to play in a couple days.” Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge: “I think Aaron's being realistic. He understands what's at stake and that it's important. So we're having real conversations. I don't want to close the door on (him) if he's ready to play in a couple days.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to reporters prior to Monday's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Referring to the decision to put Aaron Judge on the IL or wait the hip out, he said:

"I think Aaron's being realistic. He understands what's at stake and that it's important. So we're having real conversations. I don't want to close the door on (him) if he's ready to play in a couple days."

Boone went on record Monday with the Talkin' Yanks podcast saying that a decision would be made before Monday's first pitch on whether Judge would go on the IL or not.

An MRI on Judge's hip over the weekend ruled out any structural damage, but he will not play against the Guardians, making it four consecutive games that the slugging outfielder will miss for an already injury-depleted New York Yankees ballclub.

Regarding Aaron Judge's MRI, Boone told the New York Post:

"I think the news we got — you always go in nervous of what you’re going to hear and what you’re going to find. Yeah, I think in the grand scheme of things and the big picture, we do feel like we got good news on it. But that said, we want to make sure we’re doing right by him and by us."

Judge hurt his hip during an awkward slide into third base on a curious steal attempt on April 26. The New York Yankees were already up 5-0 on their way to a big win against the Minnesota Twins in the contest.

After his second at-bat against the Texas Rangers the next night, Judge came out of the game. Many fans initially feared a hand/wrist injury due to Wednesday's slide, but news later broke that it was his right hip that was ailing.

New York Yankees need Aaron Judge back, but healthy

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on as the New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers

While Aaron Judge wasn't having the best start to the season with a .261 batting average and six home runs in 26 games, the New York Yankees can't afford to lose the 2022 American League MVP for an extended period.

Poll : 0 votes