With a 2023 payroll of about $279 million, the New York Yankees are second only to their counterparts in Queens when it comes to how much they pay their players.

Despite the lavish contracts that have been dished out by team GM Brian Cashman, under the ownership of Hal Steinbrenner, the results of that hefty sum of capital just are not being translated into on-field success.

With a record of 50-46, the next two weeks will be crunch time for the Yankees. With the August 1 trade deadline now looming large, many are wondering what the team will do.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ZT🗽 @NY_EvilEmpire If the Yankees aren’t able to win a ring with both of these players in their prime, it may go down as one of the bigger failures in sports history pic.twitter.com/3TTOmJsycH

"If the Yankees aren’t able to win a ring with both of these players in their prime, it may go down as one of the bigger failures in sports history" - ZT

Now nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, the Yankees are also 2.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot. The poor outlook for fans have led many to believe that it is time for the team to cut their losses, and offload some of their underwhelming star power come deadline day.

According to FOX analyst Ken Rosenthal, the New York Yankees are interested in selling some talent, but also interested in acquiring. According to reports, the decision is influenced by a desire to get under the luxury tax threshold, which is costing the team and additional $9 million for exceeding the $233 million payroll threshold set by the league.

According to at least one fan, the theory makes no sense. In a Twitter post, well-known New York Yankees vlogger Joez McFly called out the apparent dichotomy between attempting to reduce the payroll, while simeltanously attempting to draw in talent, which probably will not be cheap.

JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy U want to get under the tax while getting better? And adding a LF a catcher a SP a pen piece. Are we in make believe land? Just sell twitter.com/chriskirschner…

"U want to get under the tax while getting better? And adding a LF a catcher a SP a pen piece. Are we in make believe land? Just sell" - Joez McFly

Since the team's captain, Aaron Judge, hit the IL on June 4, runs and hitting have been an issue for the team. Over the past 30 days, the team's batting average has matched that of the Oakland Athletics, the MLB's worst team.

Is it over for the 2023 New York Yankees?

As much as New York Yankees fans always want to think that there is a chance, the math is not on their side. Barring a considerable winning slide, the New York Yankees will miss the playoffs. The question to ask now is, does the front office really need to be buyers on August 1?

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault