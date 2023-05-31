A few years ago, it seemed unlikely that Lucas Erceg would make his Major League Baseball debut as a hitter. Despite being chosen by the Milwaukee Brewers as a second-round draft pick from Menlo College in 2016, he only had a brief stint in Triple-A the following year before settling off for the Pacific Coast League in 2019. Unfortunately, alcohol played a detrimental role in his journey.

Erceg, who grew up in Campbell, revealed that his expulsion from the Cal baseball team was due to alcohol abuse. He said that despite transferring to Menlo College, his struggles with drinking persisted. Nonetheless, Erceg received a substantial signing bonus of $1.15 million from the Milwaukee Brewers after being drafted.

“All those long bus rides and times that I was digging myself into a deeper hole with the alcohol and just other mental struggles that I had, it’s finally come full circle. I have been telling all my friends and family that it still hasn’t hit me yet. I’m just waiting for that day, but right now I’m just riding the wave and enjoying every moment.” - Lucas Erceg confessed.

On May 17, the Oakland Athletics acquired the services of 28-year-old Lucas Erceg, purchasing his contract from the Milwaukee Brewers.

This move presented him with the long-awaited opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the major leagues. Erceg made his MLB debut on May 19 against the Houston Astros, and shortly after, he had his first appearance in Oakland Athletics during the team's homestand a week later.

When did Lucas Erceg decide to part ways with alcohol?

Milwaukee Brewers Photo Day PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Lucas Erceg #77 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was significant, and it had an adverse effect on Erceg. In 2020, while playing for the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths in the Independent Constellation Energy League, his batting average dropped to .180.

Facing the possibility of his professional career being in jeopardy due to declining performance, Erceg made a pivotal decision to stop drinking.

As a symbol of his commitment to sobriety, he marked the date of his sobriety, June 10, 2020, by stitching it onto his glove.

