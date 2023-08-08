Ohio vs Kentucky Little League World Series 2023: Start time, TV and streaming details

On August 16, all eyes will turn to the Little League World Series, hosted in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For the 76th time in history, the best young talents from around the world will converge.

The dominance of the USA, as usual, is on full display. Of the twenty teams set to take to the field in the upcoming tournament, ten of them come from the United States.

The ten teams represent the best of their respective divisions. The American teams and the International competitors will start in different brackets, setting the stage for a US vs. International final on August 27.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Amongst all the hubbub, I forgot the most important thing, which is the Hilo Little League team is defending #Hawaii's champion status in this year's LL World Series. (1/2)" - Gary Chun

On August 16, Kentucky and Ohio will square off in the first game for both teams in the 2023 Little League World Series. Both states have strong baseball traditions, and it is shaping up to be a smashing competition.

Action between the two sides will kick off from Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport on August 16 at 3 pm ET. Local fans can gain admittance for a fee or observe the action from the extensive outfield grass areas.

As with all of the other games in the 2023 Little League World Series, ESPN will be carrying all of the action on its flagship cable outlet, as well as its several apps.

"Lamade Stadium; host field for the Little League World Series" - Man Cave Goals

Fans who are more interested in streaming have been using FuboTV to catch MLB action. By bypassing blackout restrictions, New York Yankees fans in California are able to catch all the action. Similarly, fans can rely on FuboTV to catch the 2023 Little League World Series for $24.99 per month.

Little League World Series will showcase the best of tomorrow

Over the years, players like former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger, as well as new Los Angeles Angels hire Randal Grichuk have made appearances. As such, the youngsters presented on the field today are expected to be the stars of tomorrow's MLB.

The tournament will be long, trying, and full of surprises. In order to succeed, teams will need to focus on their mental, physical and emotional fortitude. Kentucky and Ohio both boast some strong players, and fans will soon have the chance to see who is best.