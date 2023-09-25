Gymnast sensation Olivia Dunne has a new paw buddy. Dunne elated her fans by posting adorable pictures of a new puppy, which she has welcomed to her family.

Olivia took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of herself with the puppy. Dunne is seen holding it gently in her arms.

"I already love you so much," Dunne wrote.

On September 23, Dunne and her baseball player boyfriend Paul Skenes attended the NCAA football game. The 20-year-old made a gorgeous yellow dress her outfit of choice for the game between the LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Sports Illustrated model uploaded a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous yellow bodycon dress along with her boyfriend Skenes.

Paul Skenes was selected first overall in last month's draft. The former LSU Tigers also acknowledged his relationship with the gymnast at the same time.

Olivia Dunne is an accomplished athlete

Olivia Dunne, an American artistic gymnast, was born on October 1, 2002. She competes for the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. As of 2022, she was the highest-paid female college athlete. She once competed on behalf of the USA national team as well.

Prior to her freshman year in 2020–2021, Dunne won an All-American title on the uneven bars, reached the SEC academic honor list and became a social media star.

Dunne frequently posts about her routine and daily life on social media as a member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. Dunne has more than 19,000 followers on Twitter and around 1.4 million Instagram fans.