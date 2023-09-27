Star gymnast and internet sensation Olivia Dunne recently featured in a photoshoot for Louisiana State University’s gymnastics team.

The photos were posted on LSU Gymnastics’ official Instagram account. In those photos, Dunne can be seen alongside fellow gymnasts Elena Arenas, Sierra Ballard, Haleigh Bryant, and Chase Brock.

LSU has a reputation for having one of the best college gymnastics programs in the country. All five women are extremely accomplished.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"our fourth year freshmen 🤩 (for legal purposes this is a joke)" - @lsugym posted pictures of Olivia Dunne and LSU teammates on Instagram.

Arenas has competed in every meet for the LSU Tigers in 2023. She was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team. Similarly, Ballard has been ever-present for LSU this year, leading off on the floor in 16 competitions.

Bryant recently became the first LSU gymnast to average a score of 9.900 or more in four events in a single season. Brock notched career-high numbers this year. Dunne was named to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll. These are some of the recent achievements in their wide array of accomplishments

Fans on Instagram were full of praise for the talented quintet as their photos went viral:

"Please don't ever leave" - said one of the fans reacting to the picture.

Fans on Instagram were full of praise for Olivia Dunne and LSU teammates

Olivia Dunne has been making headlines in the MLB world since confirming relationship with Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, confirmed last month that he is in a relationship with Dunne. Since then, the couple has been spotted together numerous times.

Skenes, a former pitcher for the LSU Tigers, recently attended an NCAA football game with Dunne, which obviously didn’t go unnoticed.

The 21-year-old recently opened up about the challenges of being a celebrity couple in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Expand Tweet

Per MLB Pipelines, Skenes is currently the No. 3 prospect. While it is unlikely that he will be promoted to the majors next year, it only seems a matter of time before he makes his big league debut. Whenever that happens, expect Olivia Dunne to be there to cheer him on.