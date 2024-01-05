Olivia Dunne sets social media abuzz with jaw-dropping flexibility as she gears up for 2024 season

LSU Tigers gymnast and social media personality Olivia Dunne took the internet by storm once again by posting pictures of her preparations for the 2024 season. The 21-year-old, one of the country's most popular collegiate athletes, is gearing up for her senior season. She posted pictures ahead of facing Ohio State on Friday, and fans went ballistic sharing their reactions.

Dunne joined LSU in 2020 and soon became an international sensation due to social media platforms. She started by posting videos of her gymnastics and soon moved to other areas of her life. By 2023, she was the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media.

She has once again taken the internet by storm with her first Instagram post of 2024.

Dunne was born and raised in New Jersey and took to gymnastics at the age of three, working with coach Craig Zappa of ENA Gymnastics by the time she was 14. She made her elite debut in 2014 at the American Classic and finished 24th. She was added to the national team for the first time in 2017 and finished sixth all-around in her international debut.

What's next for Olivia Dunne?

LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne talked to Elle magazine in July 2023 about trying to savor every moment that she can as her career as a gymnast is coming to an end. However, she has already established herself as a social media personality and has gotten into modeling, leaving her plenty of options for the future.

Dunne has built an impressive business portfolio in Louisiana and has an annual Name, Image and Likeness value of $3.3 million. Moreover, she has also appeared in the last two editions of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition as a model.

