Olivia Dunne recently posted to her Instagram story that she was back at LSU.

Coach Jay Clark lip-synced the video's opening line to the sound of "Never back down, never what?" As the camera switched to Dunne sitting on the ground with her colleagues, she answered:

"Never give up."

The line was repeated as Dunne and the team appeared worn out.

As a hectic summer ends, the social media sensation, which has 7.7 million Instagram followers, is back in college.

More news surfaced recently when it was discovered that Dunne was dating the Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 1 draft pick Paul Skenes.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are dating

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast and influencer, is dating, Paul Skenes. Skenes is now an MLB player and has signed a historic contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He recently announced that he is dating Dunne in an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Dunne is regarded as a gifted gymnast and the highest-paid NCAA female athlete at her school.

Skenes led the charge for LSU's win in the 2023 College World Series. Dunne was photographed sporting his shirt at the CWS in June, which started rumors of them dating.

Skenes currently pitches for the Bradenton Marauders in the Single-A minor league. He received a signing bonus of $9.2 million from Pittsburgh, breaking Spencer Torkelson's previous record of $8.4 million with the Detroit Tigers in 2020.