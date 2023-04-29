The Philadelphia Phillies got a mild bit of revenge by beating the Houston Astros 3-1 at Minute Maid Park in the first meeting between the teams since the 2022 World Series.

Phillies staff ace Aaron Nola kept the Astros at bay after giving up a lone first-inning run, scattering three hits with no walks while striking out six over eight innings as Philadelphia went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 8.

While the Houston Astros won the franchise's second World Series title by downing the Philadelphia Phillies in six games last autumn, the visitors took a 1-0 lead in this spring's three-game series after Nola's dominant start.

It's a far cry from lifting the MLB championship trophy, but for a Friday night in April, it was enough.

The two teams traded home runs in the first innings. Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber first launched a bomb off Houston starter Framber Valdez to right field in the top of the frame. Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena answered in kind at the bottom of the stanza with a shot to right-center.

In the years after World War II, there were reports of isolated Japanese soldiers who kept believing World War II was not over years after the armistice had been signed on the deck of the battleship Missouri in 1945.

Much in the same way, many Philadelphia Phillies fans believe that the World Series is not over. The Houston Astros own just a 4-3 series lead with two games left to go. The rallying cry of "Phillies in nine!" is ringing out among many Philadelphians who haven't given up on the battle just yet.

For the record, the World Series was a best-of-nine format four times in MLB history: 1903, 1919, 1920, and 1921. Sadly for Phillies fans, the format ended over a century ago.

The Philadelphia Phillies were having a difficult April. However, the team may have a good luck charm. Earlier this week, the team introduced "Major," a service dog in training that is being cared for through a program in conjunction between the Phillies, Team Foster, and Warrior Canine Connection in Philadelphia.

Since Major was introduced to the Phillies and given a tour of the team's home park in Philadelphia, the ballclub has won three straight games.

Despite all the glad tidings in Philly, leave it to Houston Astros fans to play the trump card.

Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros play twice more

Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros

There are two more showdowns in this three-game set — or games 8 and 9 of the 2022 World Series, for some Phillies fans. Houston hosts Philadelphia twice more at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday and 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.

