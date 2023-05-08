Host of WFan Sports Radio Sal Licata has for the longest time suggested that the Yankees and GM Brian Cashman part ways, and he stands by it to this day.

Sal says it's time for Brian Cashman to go:

While Sal has huge amounts of respect for the tireless work Cashman has put into the Yankees project, he strongly believes that the organization needs a new voice at the helm.

This in no way suggests that Sal thinks that Brian Cashman is a bad GM. In fact, it is just the opposite. Sal has always had very nice things to say about Cashman in the press, often paying tribute to his largely successful stint with the Yankees.

“Brian Cashman has been the GM for a very long time, and the Yankees have been successful for a very long time,” Sal said.

Despite his success in New York, Sal would like to see Cashman "flex his GM muscle" elsewhere. Someplace he didn't get the benefits he did with the New York Yankees.

“I would be curious to see how Cashman does elsewhere, without the benefits of the Yankees payroll. You want to flex your GM muscle? Go somewhere else and show what you can do without the payroll," Sal was quoted saying.

Brian Cashman has been at the helm since 1998

The baseball executive's association with the New York Yankees goes back a long time, with him joining the organization as an intern in 1986 while still in college. He was named the assistant general manager in 1992. He ran the team in the absence of owner George Steinbrenner, who was facing a suspension from the game.

Cashman became the general manager in 1998, succeeding Bob Watson. During his tenure at the top, the Yankees have overseen a rather successful period, winning six American League pennants and four World Series championships.

