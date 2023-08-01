Alex Cora, manager of the Boston Red Sox, has experienced plenty of trade deadlines before. His team gained significant reinforcements in the form of Steve Pearce, Nathan Eovaldi, and Kyle Schwarber between 2018 and 2021. He had to handle a difficult situation when the Sox traded catcher Christian Vázquez last year, despite being in the hunt for the American League wild card.

Now, he has spoken about the trade deadline and has revealed that the team is okay with no major changes.

"I’ve been in touch with Chaim the whole day about certain things and hopefully something happens. If it happens, we’re going to be OK. If nothing happens, we’re going to be OK, too. I do believe this team is a really good baseball team playing good baseball.”

Every game is vital for the Red Sox, who are 56-49 and two-and-a-half games out of the last American League Wild Card spot but just a game ahead of the New York Yankees in last place in their own division.

Alex Cora wants the Boston Red Sox to be "successful" each day

Whatever the chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom decides to do, Cora's main goal is to do everything he can to keep his club on a winning track.

The Sox are 16-7 since June 30 and have started to get some traction.

“My job is to put these guys in a position to be successful every day,” said Cora. “I understand the game. I understand the business part of it, but we're going to keep pushing. I think we have a vision and that vision is to keep winning.”

Cora believes that the way others view his club has changed since the beginning of the season, whether he is speaking to people he knows in the business or Red Sox supporters on the street.