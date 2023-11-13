On Monday, the Yokohama BayStars posted pitcher Shota Imanaga. One of the top arms in Japan, the 30-year old will now have a thirty-day window to strike a deal with an MLB club.

A two-time NPB All-Star, Imanaga is known for his elusive changeup and effective arsenal of breaking pitches. Apart from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and, of course, Shohei Ohtani, Imanaga represents the hottest Japanese player on the current free agent market.

A member of the Yokohama BayStars since 2016, Imanaga has posted over 1,000 strikeouts in less than 200 games in both starting and relieving roles. This year, Shota Imanaga finished the season with a record of 7-4 to compliment his 2.80 ERA.

To signify the official date of his posting to the MLB, Shota Imanaga held a press conference in the city of Yokohama. With signing rumors of former Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani continuing to dominate the media, Inanaga outlined his criteria for any potential future MLB suitors. According to the Japan Times, Imanaga does not want to be held back.

"A team (in MLB) that sets no limit to my potential would be best."

After throwing a no-hitter in 2022, Shota Imanaga was selected to appear for the Japanese National Team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. It was Imanaga who started for his team in the fateful championship game that saw Ohtani strike out Angels teammate Mike Trout to win the title.

A native of Fukuoka Prefecture, Imanaga has made his home in Yokohama, after seven seasons playing in the city. The BayStars, who also feature former Los Angeles Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer, were eliminated in the first round of the 2023 NPB playoffs. At the conference, Imanaga expressed regret that the never won a Japan Series title with the Baystars.

Shota Imanaga is the latest pitching ace to make Japanese baseball look MLB-calibre

For many years, virtually nobody in baseball thought that NPB could hold a proverbial candle to MLB. While the MLB remains the best league in the world, more and more players are coming from Japan, and making a serious name for themselves playing in North America.

While nobody can yet know where Shota Imanaga will land, we now know that he intends to compete. Expect some big-league clubs to making some serious offers over the next month.