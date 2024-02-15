"Somebody has got to say the word over there: cheated" - When Nationals GM Mike Rizzo called out the Astros over sign-stealing scandal

In the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo has stepped into the spotlight, demanding accountability from the Astros. In a press conference in West Palm Beach, Rizzo emphasized the importance of the Astros acknowledging their wrongdoing, stating:

"Someone has got to say the word over there: cheated. That’s important to me."

Rizzo, who led the Nationals to victory in the 2019 World Series against the Astros, commended his team for staying focused amid the controversy. He highlighted the need for the Astros to admit to their cheating for the sake of the sport’s integrity and progression.

"For the sport to move on, which is what I’m most concerned about, is we have to make sure that all the I’s are dotted, and T’s are crossed on this investigation before we end it." - Rizzo asserted.

While the Houston Astros issued apologies, Rizzo deemed them insufficient and stressed the significance of the Astros publicly acknowledging their transgressions. He expressed frustration that the Nationals, fresh off their first championship back in the Fall of 2019, were not receiving the attention they deserved due to the lingering scandal. Although the Astros had no concrete proof of cheating through the 2019 season, Rizzo touched upon the Washington Nationals’ preparation for facing Houston in the World Series, which they eventually emerged victorious from.

A look back at the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros sign-stealing scandal, uncovered by The Athletic, revealed the team’s use of electronic means to steal signs during the 2017 and 2018 MLB seasons. The scandal implicated players, coaches and management in a scheme that in involved banging on trash cans to signal pitches to batters.

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal tainted the team’s 2017 World Series championship.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s investigation resulted in fines, loss of draft picks, and one-year suspensions for Astros’ manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow. The scandal tainted the Astros’ 2017 World Series victory, led to public outrage, and sparked debates on the adequacy of punishment, ethics in the sport, and the role of technology in baseball.

