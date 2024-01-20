"That's not good" "Clock is ticking!" - Astros fans worried as team reportedly has yet to talk extensions with Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman

Houston Astros sluggers Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are set to become free agents following the completion of the 2024 season. Both players have been integral members of the team for their World Series runs.

The team was set to explore options to extend the duo, but that has not emerged yet. According to Brian McTaggart, the team has yet to talk extensions with Altuve and Bregman.

Altuve is in the final year of the $163.5 million deal he signed with the club. Bregman is in the last year of his $100 million deal, and both are looking for another big-time contract.

Both players have played their entire careers in Houston. It would be odd to see them in a different uniform next season if the team does not come to terms with its sluggers.

"That's not good Tags" one fan posted.

"When will he? Clock is ticking! Let's extend them!" another fan posted.

Astros fans are worried that their front office has not yet contacted Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. If they do not act soon, it could take away the team's focus for the upcoming season.

Fans believe now is the time to have those talks, not during the season. Not only could it distract the team during the season, but it could also affect how Altuve and Bregman perform.

The Astros will have a tough decision regarding Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Four

The Astros would love to re-sign Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, but that might not be an option. Both players will be searching for a lucrative deal after being consistent performers in the league.

Bregman may be an easier decision than Altuve. He is four years younger and is coming off a solid season. In 161 games, he hit .262/.363/.441 with 25 home runs and 98 RBIs.

While Altuve has been a staple for the club, his negotiations may be trickier. He is starting to get up there in age at 33 years old and is coming off a season where he missed time due to injuries. Despite the injuries, Altuve still was impressive. In 90 games of action, he hit .311/.393/.522 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Houston's front office will have their hands full this season. Altuve and Bregman are core players on the team, and the fanbase would be gutted to see either in another uniform.

