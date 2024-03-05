"There’s a pitching panic going on" - Scott Boras believes there is increased demand for 'elite starters' Blake Snell & Jordan Montgomery

MLB superagent Scott Boras recently claimed that the market for pitchers in the league is heating up, with many teams looking to add depth to their rotation ahead of the new season.

Among his clients, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are the two elite starters who are without a team. As we inch closer to the new MLB season, Boras has said that several teams are looking to add an established starter to their rotation.

Both pitchers are clients of Scott Boras, who has built a reputation for maximizing his clients' value. As we now head into the final days of spring training, Boras shared an update regarding his clients:

“I think there’s a pitching panic going on in Major League Baseball right now,” he said.

Blake Snell is a two-time Cy Young-winning pitcher who has had plenty of MLB experience.

Starting his major league career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Snell is coming off an amazing season with the San Diego Padres. He became a free agent in the winter and was expected to attract a huge contract as the reigning NL Cy Young winner. However, it has not turned out that way, as he remains a free agent with just weeks to go before the new season.

Montgomery, meanwhile, is another elite pitcher who remains without a team for the upcoming season. Having started his major league career with the New York Yankees before joining the St. Louis Cardinals, he was traded to the Texas Rangers ahead of deadline day last year and went on to lift the World Series.

Scott Boras says four new teams interested in starting pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery

As we get closer to the start of the new MLB season, superagent Scott Boras has said that there's a panic among teams for starting pitchers.

While many believe that it could be a smokescreen from Boras to increase their value, both Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery have reportedly attracted interest. As per Boras, four unnamed teams have reached out to him for the duo since spring training started.

Both the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants remain contenders for Snell, while the New York Mets have shown interest in Montgomery.

Other teams who are rumored to be interested in adding starting pitchers to their roster are the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies. It remains to be seen who lands the top two pitchers available in the free-agent market.

