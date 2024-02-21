"This will allow them to be a part of something" - Baseball coach in Orillia launches inclusive baseball program for kids with disabilities

Orillia, a town in Ontario, Canada, is up for an exciting program for children with disabilities. Coach Joey Windsor of North Simcoe Baseball Development, with support from the Jays Care Foundation, is initiating a baseball program named "Challenger Baseball Program."

The program will allow baseball enthusiasts aged five to 18 with disabilities to learn the basics of baseball. The program will run for 10 weeks, starting in June, every Saturday morning at Bayview Park.

"I want to bring all baseball to Orillia," Windsor said. "I want everybody to enjoy the game that I love."

The coach also added that the community needs such programs, especially for those with disabilities.

"They run these kinds of programs in other cities across the province. Hundreds of kids come out, and they run them multiple nights a week," he said.

More about the Challenger Baseball Program in Orillia

Windsor is expecting over 50 children and youth to join the program in Orillia. Through this program, Windsor wants to make children with disabilities feel welcome in society.

"I think it's going to blow up pretty good," he said. "We want to have as many kids as we can get. This is going to be their thing to enjoy. This is going to allow them to be a part of something,"

According to Orillia Matters, the program is on the lookout for volunteers who will need to provide a background check and a free online training course. Those who are interested in being part of the program can contact Windsor at 705-345-8315 or [email protected].

"It shows them that helping other people is a big thing," he said. "Giving these guys the opportunity is something we can feel special and proud of doing."

Updates regarding the registration of the program will soon be available on the North Simcoe Baseball Development Facebook page. Moreover, the program will charge a small fee to cover the costs.

