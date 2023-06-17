Some serious allegations of sexual assault levied against then-Los Angeles Dodgers Trevor Bauer in June 2021 led to a 194-game suspension for the pitcher. Since then, even more accusations have surfaced.

The 2020 Cy Young Award winner, Bauer inked a 3-year, $102 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2021, on the heels of his spectacular campaign the year before. MLB investigated the allegations of a woman who claimed that Bauer choked and beat her during a consensual encounter, and placed him on leave. At the time of the investigation, Bauer was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA for the Dodgers.

Finally, in April 2022, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced he would be suspening Bauer for 324 games. Although the length was shortened to 194 games, the Dodgers released Bauer. On March 13, he signed a one-year contract with the Yokohama BayStars of the Japanese NPB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Trevor Bauer Reportedly Facing Additional Sexual Assault Allegation" - MLB Trade Rumors

On Tuesday, June 13, a woman in Scottsdale, Arizona filed a case alledging that she had been made pregnant by Bauer in late 2020, and miscarried the baby. Trevor Bauer "categorically denied" the allegations first levied against him that he sexually assaulted this individual back in December 2020.

A police report was not filed by the accuser until December 2022 regarding the incident, which would have been two years after it first took place. According to ESPN, the woman first claimed that she had aborted Bauer's baby, but later changed her story to say that she had miscarried her child with the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Yakyu Cosmopolitan @yakyucosmo Trevor Bauer purchased regular fan tickets to the Baystars-Buffaloes game this afternoon but team staff asked him to leave once fans began to recognize him.



Trevor Bauer purchased regular fan tickets to the Baystars-Buffaloes game this afternoon but team staff asked him to leave once fans began to recognize him.https://t.co/T2OlosLytk

"Trevor Bauer purchased regular fan tickets to the Baystars-Buffaloes game this afternoon but team staff asked him to leave once fans began to recognize him." - Yakyu Cosmopolitan

In January 2023, one of Trevor Bauer's attorneys contacted the Scottsdale Police Department to file a criminal complaint against the woman of "theft by exortion." However, the claim did not get anywhere. Currently, a jury trial is being scheduled for May 2024.

Trevor Bauer's bad reputation should not impede justice

Long gone are Bauer's days as a pitcher on the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, with them has gone the last bit of cache that Bauer has. Now widely disgraced, Bauer will have an exceedingly difficult time winning over the court of public opinion, after he has done so much to tarnish his own name.

Poll : 0 votes