Dusty Baker's tactics came under fire after the Houston Astros were swept at home by the New York Yankees. The Astros manager has employed a rotation tactic in center field between Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon when fans have pushed for McCormick's permanency in the lineup.

McCormick was rested for the second time in four games as part of the rotation tactic. The batter has been slashing at .300/.345/.475 with four homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs in his last twenty outings.

Explaining his decision after the game, Baker said that his rotation policy in center field has been due to the absence of a player like Julio Rodriguez. All three players in the Astros ranks bring different abilities to the table and Baker has used them accordingly from time to time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, in retrospect, it has to be pointed out that in comparison, McCormick has a better OPS of .874 than even Julio Rodriguez, who has a .830. Even defensively, McCormick has posted some solid numbers. Meyers comes close to those numbers, although he's behind in the stats on the plate. Whereas Dubon has had a poor season overall.

Yet Dubon was the starting center fielder in the game against the Yankees. He went 1-3 in the game and overall just recorded 2 hits in 10 at-bats in the three-game series.

Astros fans were quite upset at Baker's decision as they took to X to voice their opinions about the game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dusty Baker needs answers after humiliating series vs Yankees

The Astros offense that had so far been solid in the middle stages of the season, went flat against the New York Yankees as the defending champions were routed in three games at home. Some errors also came from pitchers at the mound as Dusty Baker's side seems to have lost all momentum as they contend for the AL West alongside the Rangers and Mariners.