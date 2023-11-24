Vanessa Hudgens unveils Thanksgiving favorites, sets perfect mood for the holiday season

It's officially the holiday season as everyone celebrates Thanksgiving. Vanessa Hudgens recently took to social media to show off her "must-haves" during Thanksgiving. She posted a video on Instagram where she mentioned her favorites to whom she's grateful.

Vanessa Hudgens has been in the limelight as a star ever since High School Musical was released. The star is currently in a relationship with the former Pittsburgh Pirates' outfielder, Cole Tucker. The couple is engaged and is expected to tie the knot any time soon.

Hudgens is shown addressing questions in the video, which was posted on Instagram in collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne, a spirits company in which she has a stake. She is questioned about her favorite food, how she improved the Margarita, and whom she is thankful for this fall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The actress named Devil Eggs as her favorite. Speaking of her love for the dish, she mentions in the video that it compliments the 'Margalicious Margarita' particularly well.

"So Thanksgiving for me it's really important to put out your faves and for me it's us deviled eggs. I love them so much. I feel like they can never go wrong and it pairs deliciously well with the Margalicious Margarita," Hudgens said.

About her Thanksgiving Margarita tip, the 33-year-old said:

"So to make the Margarita a little bit more seasonal and festive, I like to pour in a little bit of apple cyder, and little bit of pear juice. It just gives it a fall feel and then you throw in a bit of cinamon for garnish."

When asked about what she has been thankful for this entire year, Hudgens answered with a gleaming smile about all the love she has received.

"This year I'm thankful for everything in my life. Thankful for all the love in my life," Hudgens answered.

Since last year, Cole Tucker and his fiancée have been constantly making headlines with news of their engagement, and it is impossible to ignore their contribution to this trend.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's wedding bells

Wedding bells are certainly ringing for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, as the couple has been planning their dream ceremony throughout the fall. Hudgens spoke to a number of media outlets about her wedding planning.

“It's wild,” Hudgens said at an event in September. “It's crazy, the industry of weddings. My best friend is getting married as well. And she's going through it and I was just like, ‘My God, dresses are so expensive.’ It's nuts.”

The couple has yet to choose a date, but given that Cole Tucker's playing time will begin in February with Spring Training, the couple is expected to marry shortly, most likely in a private ceremony.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.