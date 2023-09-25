The Los Angeles Dodgers' sidelined pitcher Walker Buehler was all praises for his teammates following their victory in the final home game of the regular season.

Chris Taylor emerged as the game's hero after extra innings thanks to a crucial double play in the top of the tenth inning and a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the tenth that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

"WHAT A PLAY."

Walker Buehler hailed his teammates after their swift defensive move. Taking to Twitter he wrote:

"That was the sickest double play I’ve seen in a minute"

The defeat left San Francisco (77-79) five games short of the last National League wild-card slot with only six games remaining. Despite a stellar record in games that went required extra innings(11-3) as compared to the Dodgers(5-6), this defeat means postseason hopes for the Giants are all but over.

LA Dodgers ace Walker Buehler underwent a Tommy John surgery in 2022

Many supporters thought Walker Buehler would be throwing like new by mid-2023 after the former All-Star underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2022. But that's not how things have turned out.

"Walker Buehler will not return in 2023."

On June 10, 2022, against the Giants, Walker Buehler made his last appearance for the Dodgers. He departed the game with what appeared to be arm soreness. However, Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career in August 2022, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Despite his absence, the Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $8.025 million contract for 2023 in order to avoid arbitration.

The surgery is named after Tommy John, a former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. The elbow tendon is replaced with one from another part of the body or with one from a donor during this procedure, which is also known as UCL reconstructive surgery.