WATCH: Austin Gomber's wife swoons over son's cute postgame comments after Rockies win

In a heartwarming and adorable moment, Austin Gomber's son, Charlie, stole the spotlight during a postgame interview after the Colorado Rockies secured a win.

Gomber, a pitcher for the Rockies, had just finished a successful outing on the mound, and the host asked if Charlie had any comments about the game.

Without hesitation, Gomber turned to his young son and requested him to say hi to the viewers. In response, little Charlie sweetly responded to the camera, greeting everyone with a heartwarming wave.

The endearing gesture melted the hearts of those watching, including Austin's wife, Rachel, who couldn't help but swoon over her son's cuteness.

She Tweeted the video with the caption:

"Crying"

Rachel and Austin Gomber's relationship

Rachel and Austin Gomber with their son, Charlie

Rachel Gomber recently shared a deeply personal story on TikTok, opening up about her past experiences in an abusive relationship.

With a significant following on the platform, Rachel utilizes her TikTok account to provide glimpses into her life alongside Austin Gomber and their two children.

In her heartfelt video, Rachel disclosed that she escaped from an abusive relationship when she was just 21 years old. While she didn't delve into further details regarding that relationship, Rachel has been actively engaging with comments from fellow survivors of domestic abuse. She offers support and expresses gratitude for their kind words.

Shortly thereafter, she received a direct message from Austin, which marked the beginning of their connection. Their bond quickly grew, and in 2018, the same year Gomber made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals, they were expecting their first child and got engaged.

In August, they welcomed their second son, Charlie, into the world. Just a few weeks later, they proudly introduced him to the world of baseball at an MLB game.

