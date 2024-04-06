WATCH: Cleveland Guardians' David Fry launches home run to give team early lead against Twins

Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry secured his first home run of the 2024 season against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Fry’s three-run homer to Joe Ryan in the second inning gave the Guardians a 3-1 lead.

Watch Fry’s three-run banger to left field at Target Field:

David Fry joined the Guardians from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. Last year, he made his professional debut with the team, recording 15 RBIs and four home runs in 57 games.

This season, the opportunity has knocked early for him. Fry participated in 16 spring training games and recorded eight RBIs and two home runs, which made the Guardians front office put in the lineup early. In five games, he already has three RBIs, and today, Fry got in his first home run of the season as well.

Cleveland Guardians seem on course to continue their winning streak today

The Cleveland Guardians started their 2024 season strong, winning six games out of eight. They almost swept the Oakland Athletics but lost the final game in a close contest. Similarly, the Seattle Mariners took the first game, but the Guardians had the last laugh with a 2-1 series win.

On Thursday, they won the first game against the Twins with a 4-2 score. In the fourth inning, Tyler Freeman’s single gave them the early lead, which Will Brennan widened with a sac fly to left field. Although Edouard Julien tried to fight back with a solo homer in the next inning, the game ultimately favored the Guardians.

Today’s scenario isn't that much different. RHP Carlos Carrasco started the game for the Guardians and pitched for three innings, giving up a single run in the first inning. However, in the very next inning, Fry overtook the lead with a three-run home run against Joe Ryan.

As of writing, the Cleveland Guardians have a two-run lead at the bottom of the eighth inning. Cade Smith was taking care of the mound for the Guardians in the hope of defending the lead and adding another victory to their three-game winning streak.

