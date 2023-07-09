WATCH: Former MLB star Ryan Howard hits a rare inside the park homerun during the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball game

Saturday night was beautiful in Seattle as the stars took part in the MLB Celebrity All-Star game. While nobody anticipated a pitchers' duel in the celebrity softball game, this year's contest saw Team Felix defeat Team Finch 21-19 thanks to 12 more runs than in 2017.

While some spectators may have been drawn in by celebrities like JoJo Siwa and Adam Devine, it was the players who shone out on the pitch. None stood out more than legendary Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard, the 2006 National League MVP, who used an inside-the-park home run and subsequently a standard home run to make the field appear tiny.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Why is Ryan Howard even in the Celebrity Softball Game this shit is way too easy for him Why is Ryan Howard even in the Celebrity Softball Game this shit is way too easy for him 😭 https://t.co/djVhAefnMp

The MLB Celebrity Softball Game was a violent uprising

On Saturday, both sides in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game were playing at their best offensively. 40 runs were scored between the two sides as Team Hernandez beat Team Finch 21-19.

Felix Hernandez, a former player for the Seattle Mariners, hyped up the crowd at home. NBA players Donavon Mitchell and Zach Lavine also hit home homers. Lavine made a fantastic grab at the wall while showing off some leather in the outfield.

"The celebrities are out in full force at T-Mobile Park for the #MLBAllStar Celebrity Softball Game." Seattle Sports

Along with the other MLB All-Star celebrations that have already occurred, the game was fantastic to watch. The HBCU Swingman Classic game on Friday night served as the event's opening act, and it did not disappoint.

Howard played with the Philadelphia Phillies for the whole of his MLB career. He is renowned for hitting the fastest 100 and 200 home runs in baseball history. He made his MLB debut in 2004.

2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona

In 2005, he was named the National League's (NL) Rookie of the Year. Next year, he was named the league's Most Valuable Player (NL MVP).

