WATCH: Ken Griffey Jr. throws MLB HBCU Classic ceremonial pitch to Andre Dawson

For the ceremonial first pitch, Griffey handed fellow Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, a Florida A&M player from the 1970s, the game ball. Before the game, the families of Josh Gibson, Pedro Sierra, Sam Allen, and other former Negro League players were recognised.

Between innings, Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray," which was Griffey's walk-up song in the 1990s, was played, and the whole stadium of around 10,000 spectators started singing and dancing. Griffey spent time in both dugouts providing television analysis and visiting with players.

Particularly in this region of the country, Ken Griffey Jr. has won a ton of championships. He is an honoree, a popular symbol. He is the person who elevated baseball in the northwest. He is arguably the best of his generation. He even has a position with Major League Baseball as Commissioner Rob Manfred's special adviser.

HBCU Classic idea came from Ken Griffey Jr.

The HBCU Swingman All-Star Classic on Friday night, which served as the first big event of the All-Star Game festivities and included players from 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is what presently means the most to Griffey.

Griffey, who said that inspiration hit him in the middle of the night, was the source of the event's concept. The MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation collaborated with him on the logistics of the event after he made a few calls and sent a few emails, and soon the idea took hold.

“I just threw out a very big idea … but it was one of those things that needed to be done,” Griffey said.

A research by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found that the 2022 World Series was the first since 1950 to not have a U.S.-born Black player. Black players' participation fell to 7.2% in 2022 and reached a new low (6.2%) this year.

