WATCH: Padres' $350,000,000 Manny Machado vents frustration at water cooler after dismal outing against Brewers

The frustration in the San Diego Padres has shown in the last few outings. In the game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Manny Machado had a major outburst as they fell to the home team 10-6 on their way to being swept on the road.

The incident happened in the bottom of the seventh inning with the tying run on the plate for the Padres. Trailing 9-4 at the start of the frame, San Diego managed to salvage two crucial runs, thanks to some wild pitching by the Brewers bullpen. Hoby Milner was called to the mound to close out the inning.

Milner proceeded to retire three of the four-star batters amongst the Padres ranks — Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts — in quick succession to end the inning. Machado, in particular, was mighty frustrated after popping out to first base.

As he returned to the dugout, he could be seen repeatedly taking out his frustration on one of the water coolers before throwing away his helmet and gloves in anger. The infuriation seemed to be self-inflicted as the Padres went 0-12 with runners on base.

Even on the mound, San Diego were poor in their implementation of plans as their opponents drew a season-high nine walks. Five of them came in the seventh inning itself in another season-high record for Milwaukee.

They are on a record run as they have gone eight games without losing. This is the first time in nine years that they have swept three series on the trot with at least two games.

Manny Machado's 2023 season with the Padres

Manny Machado has batted at a below-average .250 this season and even though he has had 25 home runs to his name, his OPS has also been pretty low at .780. The Padres would have hoped for much more after he signed a new 11-year extension with the franchise for a record $350 million.