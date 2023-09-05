Fans in San Diego witnessed a superb game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres. After leading 8-1 for a brief period of time, the Phillies managed to defeat the Padres 9-7. But they also had some help.

The Phillies got help against the Padres as the wild throw hit the third base umpire. In the eighth inning, with the Phillies leading by two runs and San Diego's strong top-of-the-order due up, Rob Thomson turned to Craig Kimbrel. It was the actual save condition at that point.

Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. walked with one out and crept up to second and third, respectively. Manny Machado was struck out by Kimbrel (0-for-13 career), and Bogaerts' 3-1 grounder ended the inning.

When the ball struck the third base umpire on the double steal, the Phillies received a little help from the baseball gods. If it hadn't, the game may have been tied if it had trickled all the way to the wall.

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa, left, missed the play as the third base umpire Brian O'Nora, center, gets struck by the ball and San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, safely steals third base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Watch:

"The third base umpire comes in clutch for the Phillies, saving a run by blocking an errant throw from Realmuto."

Amazing comeback by the Padres, but they ultimately lose to the Phillies

After the Phillies scored eight runs in the first three innings, including six against Rich Hill, the Padres came from behind to make it close.

Phillies Padres Baseball

Padres manager Bob Melvin said after the game:

“To be able to come back, put ourselves in a situation like that, a lot of fight. But at this point in time there’s really not any moral victories.”

Unfortunately, the Padres are still the only MLB team without at least four straight victories this season.